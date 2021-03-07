$0.07 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

III stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

