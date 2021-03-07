$0.07 EPS Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 331,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $508.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,023.98 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

