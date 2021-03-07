-$0.08 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX opened at $2.15 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

