-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.02). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 1,392,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.