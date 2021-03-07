$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. ChannelAdvisor also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $639.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,424 shares of company stock worth $11,743,648. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

