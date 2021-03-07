$0.17 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $46.14.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

