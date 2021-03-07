-$0.21 EPS Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.86 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.