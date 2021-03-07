$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

SMPL stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 571,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,509. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

