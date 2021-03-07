$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJX stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

