$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.77. 2,596,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,789. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

