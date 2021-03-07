-$0.30 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.25). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNE opened at $17.87 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $493.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.