-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 664.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 727,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,708. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

