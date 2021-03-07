$0.34 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.