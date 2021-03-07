$0.36 EPS Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

