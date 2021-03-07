$0.38 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NOVT traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 219,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

