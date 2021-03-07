-$0.39 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.69). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. 643,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

