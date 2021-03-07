$0.40 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,197. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

