$0.41 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

