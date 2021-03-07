$0.43 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LexinFintech.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

LX stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

