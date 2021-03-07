-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.
PLSE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.