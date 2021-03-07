-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

PLSE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

