$0.53 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,061. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $539.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

