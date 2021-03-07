$0.64 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

PDCE opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

