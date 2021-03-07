$0.82 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.66. Sunoco posted earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.39 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.