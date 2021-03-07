$0.85 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

