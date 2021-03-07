0Chain One Day Volume Reaches $461,679.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.14 million and $461,679.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035832 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

