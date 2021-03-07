0x (ZRX) Price Up 12.7% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. 0x has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $149.84 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

