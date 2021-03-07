0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.30

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $373,588.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

