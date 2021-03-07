$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $41,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,991,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

