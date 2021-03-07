$1.07 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.97. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,642. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $203.14. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

