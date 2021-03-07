$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Perspecta also reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.
NYSE:PRSP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.
About Perspecta
Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.