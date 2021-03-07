$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Perspecta also reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after buying an additional 360,839 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.