$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Equifax posted sales of $957.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

