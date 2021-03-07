$1.13 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.91. Pool reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.22. 301,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average is $343.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

