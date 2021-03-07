$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

