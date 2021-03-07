$1.21 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 864,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

