$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE TME opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

