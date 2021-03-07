$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. VeriSign posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,923. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.90.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

