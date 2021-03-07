$1.27 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.22. Visa reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

