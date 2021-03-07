$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

