$1.44 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. South State posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

SSB traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 339,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,902. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth about $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

