$1.60 EPS Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.85. 1,079,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,659. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $227.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

