$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,146. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

