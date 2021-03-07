$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $0.29. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 27.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $161.02. 273,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $163.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

