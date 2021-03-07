$1.63 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of NDSN traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. 198,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

