$1.85 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.90. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

IQV stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.78. 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,530. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 207.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

