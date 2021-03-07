$1.88 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.93. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.17. 415,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.