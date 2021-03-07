$1.93 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.98. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR traded up $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. 945,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,168. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

