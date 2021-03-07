$10.89 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report sales of $10.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $40.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.56 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exagen.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

