1,049,822 Shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,049,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Alaska Communications Systems Group makes up about 3.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 1.95% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,859,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,856 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSK opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

