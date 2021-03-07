$108.47 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report sales of $108.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.93 million and the highest is $111.90 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $114.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $450.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.49 million to $481.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.07 million to $484.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,490,931 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,507. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

