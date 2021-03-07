10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.67 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce sales of $102.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.70 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $495.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $690.10 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.39.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

